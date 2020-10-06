Missing man in New Holland Borough

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A 77-year-old male is missing from the 500 Block of West Broad Street in New Holland Borough.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on where he is, please contact New Holland Police Department at 717-354-4646.

