READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Reading Police Department is searching for 61-year-old Kerry Frazier, who was reported missing by his family on March 4.

Frazier’s family told police they had not seen him since Feb. 28 and do not know his whereabouts, but he may be in the Harrisburg area.

Harrisburg Police say Frazier does have ties to the Harrisburg area and may have recently been seen in the area.

Frazier does not own a vehicle and has shown no activity on his EBT card since February 28.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.