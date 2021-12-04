Missing teen in Lower Paxton Township, police request public’s help

LOWER PAXTON TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Lana Halilovic left her residence on Dec. 2nd at approximately 11:15 pm. Halilovic is five feet seven inches tall, medium build, has brown eyes, and has short, dark red hair. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and was carrying a purple duffle bag.

Anyone having information on Lana Halilovic is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.