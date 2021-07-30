Missing teenager in Middlesex Township

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Middlesex Township Police are looking for a teenager who went missing on Thursday.

Kevin Fede is a 14-year-old black male. He is five feet, six inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants with a red stripe, and blue sandals.

According to police, Fede was last seen in the area of West Point Drive, Keystone Arms Development on Thursday, July 29 at 10:15 p.m.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Fede, you are asked to call Middlesex Township Police at 717-249-7191.