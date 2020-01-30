Mixed-use development planned for South Middleton

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — As the fastest growing area in Pennsylvania, housing is getting more expensive in Cumberland County.

South Middleton Township manager Cory Adams says there will soon be new options to ease the affordable housing crisis.

“Anytime we can increase the housing stock to a price that’s more affordable for the general public while saving farmland, as this proposed project will do, that’s certainly a benefit,” Adams said.

The ‘Smith Farm’ is a 19.2-acre mixed-use community on South Spring Garden Street.

Last Thursday, the South Middleton Township board of supervisors approved a zoning change for the land from light industrial to a suburban commercial zone. Now it’s one step closer to being a reality.

“It’s calling for a life care community and medical offices to help individuals who may have certain unique medical conditions or are of a certain age where they need additional assistance,” Adams said.

There will be affordable housing options for seniors and veterans, including handicap accessible units and also market-rate housing and townhomes.

The plan includes six acres of outdoor recreation, open green space for a dog park, a three-mile walking path, and nature trails.

“The feedback that we’ve received, as far as this has been discussed, has been very positive. I think the project that’s being proposed meets a need and a demand that’s being sought after in this community,” Adams said.

The developer, Integrated Partners LLC. still has to submit a master plan and land development plan to the township. If all goes as planned, construction could start later this year.