Mommy Minute: $1 movies return to local theaters

If summer has you stressing about how to keep your kids entertained, you're not alone. Next week, the Regal Summer Movie Express is back with morning films that won't break your budget.

Locally, the program is happening at the Regal in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County and the Regal at the Lebanon Valley Mall.

On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., you can catch a kids flick for just $1. It begins Tuesday, June 18 with two popular movies to choose from; Lego Batman and The House with the Clock in its Walls. The following week you can choose from Teen Titans Go to the Movies or Paddington 2.

Both movies will play on both mornings, so you can check out one of Tuesday and the other selection on Wednesday. This will continue through September 4.

Some of the biggest titles of the summer include Lego Movie 2, Despicable Me 3 and How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World.