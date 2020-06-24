Mommy Minute: Beat the heat with a no-cook dinner recipe

We’re now in the thick of summertime heat and often the last thing families want to do after a long, hot day is fire up their stove or oven to cook dinner.

Shanna Shultz, a nutritionist partner with The Giant Company, shared an easy dinner idea for the whole family. She details how to make chicken strawberry wraps using leftover chicken from the night before or a rotisserie chicken that is pre-cooked at the store. The recipe is light, requires only a few simple ingredients and involves no cooking.

Watch the video to learn more.

