Mommy Minute: CASA’s new concession stand a community effort

There’s a special dedication happening later this month in Dauphin County that will impact local parents, young athletes and the community.

On October 19, the Capital Area Soccer Association, or CASA, will unveil its new concession stand. CASA is a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization that involves 1,800 boys and girls between the ages of four and 18 in the sport of soccer.

In addition to being open at games and tournaments, the stand at Ranger Fields will also be available to Lower Paxton Township for community events.

The cost for the new stand is estimated at $125,000. CASA was able to use $35,000 from a Dauphin County gaming grant in addition to at-cost or pro-bono services from various businesses and tradesmen throughout the community. Countless volunteers also donated time and sweat equity to make it happen.

“It really was something that made me proud to be a part of CASA,” Vice President Bill Thomas said. “It really showed that we are a community of players, a community of family. And that’s one of the great things about CASA is that we are truly a community organization doing great things not only for our organization…but this structure is going to be here for the entire community to enjoy.”

CASA will dedicate the structure to the township at the ceremony on October 19. The new stand is two stories and climate-controlled.

To learn more about the effort, click here.

To learn more about a brick paver fundraiser at the site click here.

CASA leaders said the major contributors to the effort included Yingst Homes, McKissik Associates Architects, Pennoni Associates, Wright’s Excavation, Brightbill Industries and BBEC, Inc.