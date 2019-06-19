Mommy Minute: Insect repellent tips for kids

Summer is the season for insect bites. Many local doctors are reporting an increase in kids being treated for tick bites and infected mosquito bites, so we wanted to break down some reminders from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

They recommend you use insect repellents containing Deet to prevent insect-related diseases. Ticks can transmit Lyme disease and mosquitoes can transmit viruses like West Nile and Zika.

The current AAP and CDC recommendation for children older than two months of age is to use 10 to 30 percent Deet. Deet should not be used on children younger than two months of age.

The effectiveness is similar for 10 to 30 percent Deet, but the duration varies. Ten percent Deet provides protection for about two hours and 30 percent protects for about five hours. They advise you to choose the lowest concentration that will provide the required length of protection.

Combination sunscreen/insect repellent products should be avoided because the sunscreen needs to be reapplied every two hours, but the insect repellent should not be reapplied that often.

When outside in the evenings, cover up with long sleeved shirts, pants and socks. Children should wear hats to protect against ticks and avoid areas with stagnant water. Tick checks should be done at the end of the day.

To read more from the AAP, click here.

Dr. Joan Thode of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics offered the following advice about bug spray:

“Despite some concerns circulating, multiple studies have shown no scientific evidence that DEET within bug sprays is harmful when applied to uncovered skin. Because ingestion can be harmful, it’s important to keep these products out of children’s reach.

The percent of DEET within a bug spray, similar to the level of SPF within a sunscreen, determines its length of effect. Ten percent DEET will provide approximately two hours of insect repelling, whereas 30 percent will give four to five hours. The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests products within that 10 to 30 percent DEET range.

Spray bug spray on exposed skin, but to avoid irritating contact to the eyes and potential oral ingestion, don’t spray on the face. Also avoid spraying the palms of the hands in younger kids, since they often put their hands in their mouth and rub their eyes. There is no need to spray directly on skin that is under clothing, but spraying clothing in a particularly buggy environment can be helpful. A fine mist is all that’s needed. A heavier application does not provide more protection.

Babies younger than 2 months should not be sprayed with DEET-containing products, as their skin is very absorbent. Beyond 2 months of age, these products have been deemed safe. For little babies, bug nets and avoidance are the prevention techniques of choice.

What about natural alternatives? In studies to evaluate and compare efficacy, DEET-containing products showed much more efficacy than non-DEET products. Citronella oil was found to not work well at preventing bites. While lemon grass and eucalyptus oil showed some effect against mosquitoes, they unfortunately did not repel ticks. Lemon grass and eucalyptus oils also have not been studied for safety in children younger than 3 years old.”