Mommy Minute: It’s time to start thinking about flu shots

It’s the time of year to start thinking about flu shots for your entire family. While flu season doesn’t typically kick off until late October, keep in mind that it takes two weeks for your body to build protection after the shot is administered.

In addition, kids ages six months to eight years who have never had the flu shot before will require two doses that are administered four weeks apart.

Local pediatricians say that it’s not too early to receive a flu shot; that protection will last through the spring.

The nasal flu mist has been brought back as an option for parents this year after it was pulled in recent years due to ineffectiveness. However, abc27 found a lot of local providers are not willing to offer it quite yet.

“At this time, UPMC Pinnacle doesn’t feel it’s as effective as it has been in the past, so we’re not offering it this year,” Dr. Cynthia Elsner said. “It’s possible we may bring it back next year. We have to see how good the studies are.”

Penn State Health issued a similar statement, saying that while the nasal mist is available this year, they are choosing not to offer it because the effectiveness has not been consistent.

Flu shot availability can vary depending on your insurance, so you’re advised to contact your health care provider.