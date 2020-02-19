Mommy Minute: Local boy is changing the face of rare disorder

Leah Lesley spent the first six months of her son’s life trying desperately to figure out what was wrong with him.

“His belly was distended,” Lesley said. “He didn’t eat properly. He spit up all the time. Something wasn’t right.”

At six months old, she finally received an answer. Crosby was diagnosed with Wolman disease. It’s a condition so rare, Lesley said only a handful of people across the country are known to have it.

“He has an enzyme in his body that doesn’t work and since it doesn’t work, all the fat in his body stores in his vital organs,” Lesley said. “For him, it’s mostly his liver and his spleen.”

Wolman disease is a rare genetic disorder and many kids born with it won’t live past three months. Crosby has now lived with it for three years.

It’s suspected that many deadly cases of Wolman disease are undiagnosed in infancy. Lesley said she will work to lobby to get it included in pre-birth screenings. She’s heard of at least two hospitals that have recently begun to offer it to families.

“The technology is now available, and with the lifespan of this disease being three months, it’s so vital that this be on the newborn screening,” Lesley said.

Up until 2015, Lesley said there was no real treatment for Wolman disease. Today, Crosby receives two-hour infusions through a port once a week. The drug he is taking is so new, he is one that doctors are watching to determine its success.

What’s more; Lesley and her husband have to watch each and every bite of food their son takes.

“His diet is very restricted,” Lesley said. “He’s currently allowed 13 grams of fat per day. I tell most people, in correlation, if your child is eating a hot dog, that’s 13 grams of fat. That’s the amount of fat he’s allowed to eat in a day.”

With a disease so rare, Lesley said she hasn’t found much in the way of a support system.

“There’s a lot of anxiety involved,” she said. “The not knowing is the worst.”

But, she said, she wants other parents of kids with rare conditions to know that they are not alone.

“If you think something is wrong, keep going,” she said. “I am amazed by the things he’s been through and he still smiles.”

You can learn more about Wolman disease by clicking here.