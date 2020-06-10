Mommy Minute: Local food blogger shares recipes, donates meals during time in quarantine

Local food blogger Jennifer Heasley is trying to make the best of quarantine life.

Heasley, who has been a frequent guest on abc27 News Daybreak, has been making TikTok videos with one minute recipe ideas that are simple enough for people to make at home with their own children.

Since her catering business came to a halt when the pandemic started, she’s also been doing tutorials on Zoom and Facebook live, assembling a full meal with a salad, appetizer and entrée.

Not only are those videos meant to teach people how to cook for themselves, but Heasley then donates the meals she prepares to a deserving family in the McKinley Elementary community in York.

Click here to connect with Heasley on her website.