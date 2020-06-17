Mommy Minute: Local pediatrician shares sunscreen advice for kids

When choosing a sunscreen for your child, the choices can be overwhelming.

Dr. Joan Thode of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics urges parents to seek out products that say they protect against UVA and UVB rays. She says only sunscreens that have proven those results in a lab will be able to say that. If the product simply says “broad spectrum,” she says that’s less regulated and therefore less desirable.

Babies under six months of age should wear sunscreen with a base ingredient of zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Babies should always be covered with clothing and hats, but be sure to apply sunscreen to hands and feet and other areas that can often be overlooked.

Thode suggests parents never use anything under SPF 30 for kids. But, she says, you’ll rarely find an extra benefit for anything above 60.

“The more important thing is re-applying,” Thode said. “Make sure that you’re re-applying it every four hours if you’re going to be out for that length of time. The beach, camping, summer camps if we have them, sports camps, any kind of swimming. Some of them advertise themselves as sweat-proof, but it’s always good to re-apply every four to six hours regardless.”

As for sunscreens that are labeled for kids or babies, Dr. Thode said those products are usually no different and if it saves you money to buy the adult version, go for it. She also says generic sunscreens, such as store brands, are also just as effective as the brand name products.