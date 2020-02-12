Mommy Minute: New survey says some college admissions officers visit students’ social media sites

There’s a new survey that is giving college applicants, and parents of college applicants, something to seriously consider.

Kaplan Test Prep recently polled college admissions officers. Of the 300 polled, 36 percent admit they visit applicants’ social media profiles, including Facebook, Instagram, twitter and YouTube, to learn more about them.

What’s striking about this number is that it’s up 25 perfect from last year.

Other social platforms, such as Tikotk and Twitch, are also on their radar now.

Of the admissions officers who checked out social media footprints, one in five say they do it often. When polled, 38 percent say what they found had a positive impact on prospective students. On the flip side, 32 percent said it had a negative impact.

Kaplan Test Prep’s director of college prep programs, Sam Pritchard, boils all of these numbers down to this one conclusion:

“We continue to believe that applicants’ social media content remains a wildcard in the admissions process, with what they post possibly being the tipping point of whether they or not they’re admitted to the college of their choice,” Pritchard said. “Our consistent advice to teens is to remain careful and strategic about what they decide to share.”

The survey also found that nearly 60 percent of admissions officers consider social media pages fair game, while 41 percent think it’s an invasion of privacy.