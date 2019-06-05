Mommy Minute: Pick your own local strawberries

It's that time of year to grab the kids and head to your favorite local farm. Pennsylvania strawberries are now in season.

Strites Orchard in Swatara Township, Dauphin County began offering you-pick strawberries this past weekend. They said the weather has actually been good to the crop this year. It hasn't been overly warm, which has created fruit that has a nice size and flavor.

Other orchards have complained that too much rain damaged their crop this year, but Strites grows its strawberries on raised beds so the fruit is not on the ground.

If you plan to pick strawberries at Strites, you can bring your own container or use one provided by the farm.

Jon Strite said it's not only a fun and delicious experience, but an educational adventure.

"It's a nice, hands-on experience where kids can get out and see where a strawberry is grown, right off the bush," he said. "Each generation gets further removed from the farm, so I think a lot of people don't even understand where a strawberry comes from. I think they probably think they grow on trees."

Strawberry picking at Strites should last for a few more weeks. The next crop to come into season is sweet cherries.

Because orchards are reporting varied success this year, it's advised that you should call your favorite local farm before you go.