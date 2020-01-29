Mommy Minute: Remember your kids when packing a winter emergency kit for your car

You’ve probably heard before that it’s a good idea to have a winter emergency kit in your car. But, experts say, parents should also pay close attention to make sure that kit includes things for their children.

During the winter months, it’s especially important to keep things like blankets, extra warm clothing, snacks, water, an ice scraper and safety vest in your vehicle.

If you travel often with kids, think of them as well. Coloring books, crayons, activity books, snacks they will enjoy, extra diapers, wipes, formula and an extra car charger for electronic devices are all recommended.

PennDOT officials said it’s important to check the weather conditions before you head out, and for your entire route if you’re traveling a substantial distance.

They said all of this is actually good advice no matter the season.

“It’s not just winter and you don’t know when something might happen,” PennDOT’s Fritzi Schreffler said. “There might be a significant crash several miles ahead of you and you get stuck in the backlog and you’ve already gone past the point of getting off an exit. So you might be sitting there, so really having an emergency kit with things for kids to do all the time is a good idea.”

If you become stuck and have a desperate need for something, such as baby formula, you can reach out to first responders via the state’s 511 system.

PennDOT officials also warn people they should not take off their seat belts or let kids out of their car seats if they’re stuck on the road. They said you never know what’s happening behind you and if someone plows into stopped traffic it could create a domino effect.