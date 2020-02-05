Mommy Minute: Students hungry to help others build ‘Hanna’s Pantry’

Some students at Susquehanna Township High School are hungry to help the people in their community.

“It’s very difficult to think about, that I have classmates that might be dealing with hunger,” student Gabriella Fry said.

When the organizer of the district’s adopt-a-family food charity retired, students, the district and the Hanna Foundation stepped up to help.

“I wanted to be part of something great and knowing that people go hungry in my school is not just something that I can sit easy with,” senior Devon Sims said. “I wanted to do something about it along with the rest of my classmates.”

They built Hanna’s Pantry over the summer. From the pantry, food is distributed to families a few times a month. Food is also sent home with some students to help feed them on the weekends.

“Anybody that has a need, we’re able to accept and help out,” said John Fabian, president of the Hanna Foundation.

They’re currently assisting more than 250 people in the township with the help of the Central Pa. Food Bank, religious organizations and businesses.

“Through many of our supporters, Giant Foods and many of the other local vendors, we have non-perishable foods,” Fabian said. “We also have a lot of fresh food, even a lot of deli fare that you would get at Giant that we’re able to provide here at the pantry.”

“It’s sad because I do know people who struggle with unger and some of them are my close friends,” student Sophia Shienvold said. “Knowing we can give back even more to them is a really good feeling.”