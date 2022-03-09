Kids may feel uneasy about the war in Ukraine. In some cases, they may have questions about things they have seen and heard.

Dr. Vanessa Jensen, a pediatric psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, says it’s best to keep it simple when talking to young children.

“It’s far away and that’s something that grown-ups do,” she said. “Let the grown-ups take care of this right now, okay. You’re my little 6-year-old, you’re my little 7-year-old, you’re my sweet baby. We get to take care of you and then we’ll make sure the adults take care of that. So, sometimes you just need to simplify it and simplify it.”

Jensen says violent images can impact kids of any age, particularly those who haven’t yet entered adolescence. That impact can crop up in nightmare and night terrors. She says it’s a good idea to monitor what kids are watching and shield younger children from disturbing visuals. If they’ve seen something frightening, ask plenty of questions to try to get a sense of how much they know and what they’re feeling.

If kids are feeling unsafe, it might help to show them a map or globe and point out how far away Ukraine actually is. No mater a child’s age, Jensen says kids may need more support and reassurance right now.

“Some way try to insert that little piece of, you know, if you see things or hear things that either you wonder about or that just are kind of scary, you know, let’s talk about it ’cause I find it kind of scary,” Jensen said. “I find war very disturbing, you know, and help them normalize those thoughts. It’s okay to feel kind of scared that this is happening in our world.”

Jensen says sometimes taking action can help to ease a child’s mind; making a card for a soldier in the military or praying for safety in Ukraine.