Mommy Minute: Teaching kids to identify poisonous plants Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Working at Stauffer's of Kissel Hill, poison ivy is a regular job hazard for gardening expert Kathy Quarles.

Quarles says she gets poison ivy "all the time" and every year she sees it come back with an unforgiving vengeance.

"Poison ivy is one tough vine, and poison oak and poison sumac," Quarles said. "This is the season. As soon as the weather gets a tiny bit warm, it's out and ready to go."

This year is no exception. The oil on poison ivy is what makes the plants so problematic.

"That oil can live for years on even dead poison ivy," Quarles said. "It can live on your dog's coat."

When it comes to teaching kids to avoid it, the old rule of "leaves of three, let it be" is best, but Quarles said there are other telltale signs. She said poison ivy is shiny and also has a reddish stem.

But here's where kids and even adults can easily get confused: Poison oak leaves are shaped differently and don't have the same shine. The leaves can also turn red certain times of the year.

And poison sumac looks nothing like poison ivy or poison oak. It looks more like a tree with leaves growing opposite from the red stem. It can be pretty and even flower.

Quarles said anytime kids could come into contact with poison, they should cover up. She also reminds parents that the only way to get a poison rash is to come into contact with the oil on the plant.

"If you touch that blister on somebody's skin, you cannot get poison ivy," Quarles said. "This is a myth that goes around all the time."

Dr. Kathleen Zimemerman of UPMC Pinnacle's Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill offered the following advice about poison ivy:

"Poison ivy is a three-leaved, vine-like plant that spreads among trees, bushes, and gardens. Many people are allergic to this plant and develop a rash after coming in contact with it. It can take anywhere from one to 14 days to develop the rash.

The rash starts as red itchy skin bumps or blisters or sometimes swollen areas. More areas or blisters develop as time goes on. This is because different contacted areas on the skin may take a little longer to develop the rash. This is not because people spread the rash on themselves.

A common myth is that poison ivy is contagious. Allergic rashes are never contagious. The only way to develop the rash is to come in contact with the plant or with the plant oils that may have transferred onto clothing or gloves.

Treatment of poison ivy can sometimes be controlled with topical over the counter creams and itch relief medications or antihistamines. However, if the rash covers large areas of the body or is on the face or near the eyes, you may need a prescription medication to offer faster relief. Call your medical provider for guidance."