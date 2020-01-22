Mommy Minute: Third grader finds mission in helping the homeless

Before the holidays, 8-year-old Dylan Wolford decided he wanted to do something to help the less fortunate. Specifically, he wanted to help local homeless people.

Dylan and his family opened a wishlist on Amazon and shared it on social media. Within days, Wolford received donations from friends and family to make care packages.

The third-grader at North Side Elementary School in Lower Paxton Township was able to put together 38 bags to distribute at the Harrisburg YMCA and Bethesda Mission.

The bags included things like food and water, toothpaste, Tylenol and more.

“They sent me socks and hand warmers and baby wipes and hand sanitizer… hats and gloves,” Wolford said.

“It makes myself and his dad so proud,” mom Emily Wolford said. “Just so happy he has this heart and he’s able to help people the way he does.”

Wolford has now turned his holiday project into a mission that he plans to continue. He will make and distribute more bags during the upcoming three-day Stand Down for Veterans event in Harrisburg, sponsored by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs. It will be held February 21-23.

Wolford’s Amazon wishlist is still open to help him assemble this next round of bags. To donate, click here: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/.