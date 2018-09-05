Mommy Minute: Young cancer survivor hopes to raise awareness

When we first introduced you to Ashlyn Brysiak, she was an elementary school student literally fighting for her lie.

Stricken with leukemia, the little girl had just taken on a very big fight. Chemotherapy treatments were taking a very obvious toll on her body. She was unable to attend school in-person due to the dangers of very common germs.

"To be completely honest, I have been sick for so long, I don't really know what normal feels like," she said.

But now, things are very different.

Twenty-seven months after her fight began, Ashlyn has declared victory. On August 1, she rang the bell at Penn State Children's Hospital to signal the end of chemotherapy. And she did so with a full head of hair and a smile on her face.

Today, Ashlyn is cancer free.

"It felt amazing," she said remembering the moment. "I was so excited an I was really emotional."

She wasn't alone.

"It was very rewarding to see her finally get through it and ring the bell and say, 'okay, we're done. We beat this," father Todd Brysiak said.

"It doesn't really end there," mother Angela Brysiak said. "Even though everybody is like, 'oh it must be so nice to be normal again,' it's like I don't think we'll ever really know what normal is anymore."

Ashlyn's parents recall one of the hardest moments of their journey; when they realized people were actively avoiding their daughter in a local store.

"And then you realized it over and over how many people turned away because they just didn't want to see a sick child," Angela said. "That was like the first real moment it hits you."

They believe that by sharing Ashlyn's story so publicly, their daughter has not only grown stronger in her fight, but helped other kids by putting a brave face on this horrible disease.

"These children that are there at Hershey, they don't want people to look at them and feel bad for them," Todd said. "That's the last thing they want."

What did Ashlyn want?

"My dad told me a month or two into my treatment... He said, 'whenever you're done with your treatment I will get you whatever you want," Ashlyn said. "My first answer was a dog!"

The Brysiak family has now officially grown by one, adopting a boxer named Mia.

But they've also adopted a new mission; to continue to advocate for kids with cancer.

"Right now at Hershey today, there's going to be a family and the doctor is going to sit down in a room with them and say, 'your child has cancer and this is what we're gonna do," Todd said.

"It's real," Ashlyn added. "Kids can get cancer. It's not just adults."

Ashlyn does have to undergo monthly bloodwork at the hospital. She is now a fifth grader with dreams of playing on the Penn State womens soccer team someday.

Her parents said a huge source of support for them during their fight was the Four Diamonds fund. For more information, click here.

A child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes. Despite that statistic, less than four percent of the U.S. government's funding for cancer research is dedicated to childhood cancers.

The Pa. State Capitol is lit in gold this week to honor Pediatric Cancer Awareness month.

