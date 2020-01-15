Mommy Minute: ZooAmerica offers free admission for kids 8 and under on weekends in January

There is a promotion at ZooAmerica this month that is sure to help your family cure cabin fever.

In January, kids eight and under and get into the zoo at Hersheypark for free on Saturdays and Sundays. There are two weekends left to take advantage of this special offer.

In addition to new arrivals, such as a lynx and a river otter, there are special activities planned for each weekend.

This coming weekend will highlight birds. There are 16 types of birds found at ZooAmerica, including bald eagles, owls and parrots.

The final weekend of January will be all about the wolves.

On January 25, ZooAmerica is offering a sensory friendly morning with subdued lighting and sounds, special animal encounters and calming rooms.

For many who work at ZooAmerica, this is their favorite time of the year.

“It’s a little more intimate,” Zookeeper Tal Wenrich said. “You’re here with fewer people and the animals love the cold weather, too. Everything that’s outside in the zoo is meant to be outside all year round. So, summer, they’re kind of low key. Winter they’re really active because they love the temperatures.”

ZooAmerica entrance is included in the Hersheypark season pass and entrance is always free for kids two and under. For more information about any of these programs, visit https://www.zooamerica.com/