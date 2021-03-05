Montgomery County man arrested by Derry Township PD on attempted homicide charges

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Derry Township Police Department arrested Dino Ray Manero, Jr., 38, of Pennsburg, Montgomery County, on multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide, stalking, terroristic threats, and more.

According to the local police department, a female victim was accosted and ambushed by Manero near her Sand Road residence in Derry Township on March 4. At her residence, Manero approached her and “allegedly demanded the victim exit the vehicle while he held her at gunpoint with a handgun.”

Following initial contact, Manero used his fist to partially shatter the victim’s window as she attempted to flee from her home.

At this point, Derry Township Police say Manero shot at the victim, releasing six rounds into the female victim’s vehicle. According to DTPD, “one bullet grazing the victim’s coat and embedding in the interior of the vehicle,” but did not physically hit the victim.

After a police pursuit in Quakertown, Pa., later that night, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Manero at his Pennsburg residence.