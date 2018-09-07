More Pennsylvania firefighters prepare to help fight wildfires out west

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - As resources run low out west, more Pennsylvania firefighters are going to fight wildfires. The Pennsylvania Wildland Fire Crew's eighth group of 20 firefighters is assigned to the Kerlin Fire in Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

The group gathered at Red Lion Hotel in Swatara Township Thursday night and is flying out of Harrisburg Friday morning.

"We'll carry a gallon of water, at least, with us to drink," said Francis Lukasevich, the group's crew boss. Lukasevich was in one of the first crews Pennsylvania ever sent to help with wildfires out west. That was in 1973. Since then, he's made more than 30 trips back.

Some of the firefighters going on this trip are with the state's Bureau of Forestry, and others are volunteers.

"By this time of year, the resources out west, they're completely sapped, and our people are there because we still have folks that are able to get out there and make a difference," said Matt Reed, the chief of wildlife operations at the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry.

The first responders prepared their equipment and reviewed their duties Thursday.

On their trips, firefighters complete all different jobs, involving various levels of training.

"Digging fire line with hand tools, cleaning up brush with chain saws," said Reed. "They could be burning out fuel to remove it between the actual fire and the fire line. They could be protecting structures."

Almost 250 firefighters from across the state were or are assigned to wildfires. A different group will be returning from out west to the Red Lion Hotel Friday night.

"They get a lot of experience out there that they can bring back to Pennsylvania and use on wildfires back home," said Reed.

Lukasevich tells us the last few wildfire seasons have seemed dryer and longer. He says sleeping outside and working long hours is tough, but worth it.

"It can be hot and smoky and that, but then you talk to the people that live out there that are actually affected by it," said Lukasevich. "You realize how important it is."

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry says fire season in our state is the spring and late fall, so that's what allows the Wildland Fire Crew to send so many volunteers during this time of need.