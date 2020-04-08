More residents at Brethren Village test positive for COVID-19



LITITZ Pa, (WHTM) — Brethren Village Retirement Community confirmed Wednesday that two more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brethren Village also said that two residents who have COVID-19 tests pending have died.

Here is the statement they released to the press:

Today we learned that two more residents in skilled nursing memory support tested positive for COVID-19 and two CNAs in skilled nursing also tested positive. Additionally, two residents in skilled nursing memory support, who have COVID-19 tests pending passed away.

Our deepest sympathies are with the families. Tests are being conducted when signs,

symptoms and exposure risks have been identified.

At this time, Residents and Team Members who meet current Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control criteria for testing are being tested.

Brethren Village remains committed to transparency as we navigate this virus. As positive cases are identified, we will keep the community updated.



We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Department of Health.

We are taking every step as recommended by authorities and we want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are doing our best to mitigate the situation.