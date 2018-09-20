More than $200,000 raised in ABC27 telethon

Donations are still being counted from ABC27’s telethon for flood victims, but as of Thursday morning, more than $200,000 has been raised.

According to Kevin King, the executive director of Mennonite Disaster Service, donations totaled $104,047 Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

King says the donations are still being counted and checks mailed will be added to the total.

MDS will use the money raised to provide cleanup and recovery efforts for flood victims both here in Pennsylvania and in the Carolinas.

The $104,047 total is before $97,000 pledged in matched donations.

Donations are still being accepted, click here for more information.