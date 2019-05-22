More than 40,000 people expected for 52nd annual ArtsFest in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - More than 40,000 people are expected at the 52nd annual ArtsFest of Greater Harrisburg this weekend.

The 3-day event at Riverfront Park will feature more than 200 artists and craftsmen from across the U.S. and Canada, and live music, ad food.

New this year, those Farm Show milkshakes will be available.

Attendees are invited to join the painting of a collaborative mural.

"Art tells the story of humanity and provides our city with a life force to drive that creativity and those connections. It adds character to a place," said Melissa Snyder, Executive Director of Jump Street.

You can also park for free on Saturday for four hours using the code "LUVHBG." Meters are not in effect Sunday or Monday.