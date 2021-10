SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — A fire gutted a Cumberland County home on Tuesday morning.

As many as two dozen crews responded to a home on Summer Lane in Silver Spring Township which had flames shooting out the windows. It doesn’t appear anyone was inside the building at the time.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Some neighboring buildings had minor smoke and fire damage. No word on how the fire started.