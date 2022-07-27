WEST COCALICO, Pa. (WHTM) — A mosquito spray-truck is scheduled to control mosquito populations on July 28 around the following roads and areas:

Hertzog Valley Road

Mountain Road

Greenville Road

Wollups Hill Road

Swamp Bridge Road

Hartings Park Road

High populations of mosquitos with West Nile Virus have been detected in these areas.

The roads will be sprayed for adult mosquitos around sunset. Roads and areas close to these roads may also be sprayed. People are asked to stay inside while the spraying is taking place. Thirty minutes after the spray is finished, it is safe to go back outside.

The Lancaster County Facilities Management Mosquito-Borne Disease Program is conducting the mosquito control. The Lancaster and Lebanon County Mosquito and Tick Borne Disease Control Specialist and a Department of Environmental Protection biologist will both be on-site for the spraying.

Residents of Lancaster County can protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeved shirts/pants, using bug repellant, and being vigilant of standing water on your property.