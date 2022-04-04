CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of her six-day-old son.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 26, 2021, first responders were dispatched for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were taken but the boy was pronounced deceased.

Police say after an autopsy and an “extensive investigation” it was determined the boy, Xander Ray Reed, died from positional asphyxia.

State Police say Reed’s mother, Destinee Griffin-Bailey, “negligently contributed to the death” of her son.

According to court documents, Griffin-Bailey was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter with bail set at $150,000. Griffin-Bailey was unable to post bail and was transported to the Franklin County Prison on April 4.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.