Mother faces several charges after 1-year-old overdoses on opioids

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 1-year old is in critical condition, after overdosing on opioids. His mother and her roommate are now facing several charges.

First responders were called to a home on Molly Pitcher Highway in Antrim Township. When they arrived, they found a baby who was unresponsive and blue.

“It’s terrible, obviously,” said Preston Greene, who lives across the street. “First, it was just the ambulance. Then, it was police and a lot of cars there.”

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, EMS found a 1-year-old who overdosed on opioids.

They flew the baby to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say his mom Amanda Christian admitted she blacked out after snorting heroin the night before.

Police searched the house and say they found drug paraphernalia.

Christian and her roommate Jesse Daugherty are now facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children and drug possession.

State Police were not available for an interview Wednesday, and couldn’t say how exactly drugs got into the baby’s system.

Steve Bardnt is a dad who battled addiction but has been in recovery for 17 years.

He founded the JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services in New Cumberland, which helps more than 275 people every week.

“If you have an active addiction, your thoughts are only on that,” Bardnt said. “Not saying you don’t love your children anymore.”

The PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has a database that links people to resources at the local, county and state level.

“Addiction is very powerful but there is hope,” Bardnt said. “You just have to make that call again. Treatment, getting help. I didn’t know about that stuff. I just figured I was a bad person and the stigma and everything and I was ashamed, the guilt. The big thing to remember is call for help and learn what you’re fighting with.”

Christian and Daugherty were both sent to Franklin County Jail.

Bail was set at $500,000.