HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The mother of a Dauphin County inmate has been sentenced for smuggling cellphones into the Dauphin County Prison.

Aida Rosado was sentenced to two years of probation with four months on home detention by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, for assisting her son in smuggling cell phones into the prison.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Rosado’s son, Danny Cruz, was an inmate in Dauphin County Prison when Rosado, on her son’s behalf, agreed to help him smuggle cellphones into the prison.

On multiple occasions between October 2015 and January 2016, officials say Rosado gave money and cell phones to Correctional Officer Kyle Bower, who then smuggled phones into the prison for her son. Correctional Officer Bower was paid hundreds of dollars for each phone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

All other participants in the conspiracy have entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to smuggle phones into the prison:

• Former Correctional Officer Bower was sentenced to two months in federal prison and two months of home detention after his release from federal prison;

• Alice Martinez (sister of an inmate) was sentenced to twelve months in prison; and

• Danny Cruz and Lizarrah Matthews (an inmate’s girlfriend) pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio is prosecuting the case.