HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a motorcycle has left one woman dead on Thursday night.

According to police, the woman was driving a motorcycle on Trindle Road around 6 p.m. Thursday night when a car pulled in front of the woman off of 39th street.

The motorcyclist was dead at the scene. Police say she was wearing a helmet.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide details as they become available.