HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcycle crash has shut down Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, Harrisburg.

Linglestown Road is backed up starting just before Progress Ave heading south. The road is closed between Crum Mills Road and Gale Drive and traffic is being redirected around the accident.

One person has been taken to the hospital after first responders arrived around 4 p.m. The status of the rider is unknown and a crash reconstruction team is on scene.

It’s unknown how long the road will be closed.