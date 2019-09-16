Motorcycle ride fundraiser held for family of 11-year-old boy who passed away

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcycle ride was held Saturday to honor a special young boy from Perry County.

Isaiah Rahn, 11, died in early August after an illness.

Nearly 100 bikers went for a 70-mile ride in honor of Isaiah. Family members say he touched so many lives in such a short time and he loved to play soccer.

The event was a fundraiser to help Isaiah’s family who is still struggling to pay medical bills.

Organizers say they want to help out so Isaiah’s family can have peace of mind and be able to focus on what matters most.

“We would like to raise some money for his family and pay for the doctor bills and help them out so they don’t have to worry so they can grieve in peace,” event organizer Bill Fickes said.

The ride ended at Appalachian Harley in Mechanicsburg.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family: https://www.gofundme.com