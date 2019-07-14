Motorcyclist dies a day after crash in Perry County

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist died after he was hit by a car Friday night, state police said.

Troopers said Chris Warner was riding on Route 322 West in Reed Township Friday around 9:55 p.m. The 21-year-old driver of a car traveling east hit Warner while trying to make a turn.

Warner was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

The Dauphin County Coroner pronounced him dead at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the car and his two teenage passengers were not hurt, state police said.