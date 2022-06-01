JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lebanon County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on State Route 501 at the intersection with King Street in Jackson Township. Around 6:46 a.m. a Chevy Blazer was traveling north approaching the intersection when a motorcycle being ridden by a Myerstown man was traveling southbound.
State Police say the Blazer began to make a left turn onto King Street when the motorcycle struck the front passenger side. Troopers say the driver of the Blazer turned “without properly clearing the southbound lane.”
The 54-year-old motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. State Police say the driver of the Blazer was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!
Potential charges against the driver are pending the State Police investigation.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Keystone Hook and Ladder, Fire Police, Myerstown EMS, and Schaefferstown EMS.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.