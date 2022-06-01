JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lebanon County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on State Route 501 at the intersection with King Street in Jackson Township. Around 6:46 a.m. a Chevy Blazer was traveling north approaching the intersection when a motorcycle being ridden by a Myerstown man was traveling southbound.

State Police say the Blazer began to make a left turn onto King Street when the motorcycle struck the front passenger side. Troopers say the driver of the Blazer turned “without properly clearing the southbound lane.”

The 54-year-old motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. State Police say the driver of the Blazer was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

Potential charges against the driver are pending the State Police investigation.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Keystone Hook and Ladder, Fire Police, Myerstown EMS, and Schaefferstown EMS.