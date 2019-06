A motorcyclist is dead following a crashin in Perry County.

State Police say 52-year-old Barry Troutman of Newport was heading east on the 4100 block of Middle Ridge Road in Juniata Township on Tuesday, when he crashed into a car coming the opposite direction.

He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and died the following day.

The driver of the car was turning into a driveway at the time of the crash.

State Police are still investigating.