MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Manor Township Police, officers responded to a motorcycle and sedan accident at the intersection of Central Manor Road and Manor Church Road around 12:18 p.m.

Officers rendered aid to the motorcyclists until EMS arrived and the rider was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The Hempfield-Manor Crash Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.