MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two motorcyclists were severely injured due to an accident during the morning hours of Sunday, June 26.

According to dispatchers, the accident happened on Valley Road in the area of Marysville, Perry County. Both motorcyclists needed to be airlifted to Hershey Medical Center, due to the severity of their injuries.

The condition of the two individuals involved in the accident is not known at this time.

