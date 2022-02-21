Mount Joy woman charged after allegedly stealing from an elder

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate woman has been charged after stealing from an elderly woman.

Ella Clare of Mount Joy was charged with one count of theft by deception after an investigation found that she allegedly stole $1,459 from a resident at the Garden of Stevens nursing home.

According to police, Clare was the victim’s power of attorney and took the money without the victim’s knowledge. Clare has been sent a summons to appear in District Court.