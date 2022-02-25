MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Mountville resident Yeuris Almonte Sena, 19, has been charged with sexual abuse of children (child pornography) and criminal use of communication facility, according to a CRIMEWATCH report from the Manor Township Police Department.

An investigation found that between March and November of 2021, Almonte Sena allegedly possessed and disseminated videos of child pornography.

Almonte Sena was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 10, according to the report.