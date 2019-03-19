MS patient says pregnancy 'relieved' her symptoms Video

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - A landmark study from the National MS Society, found that more than 900,000 Americans live with the autoimmune disease.

That number is twice the amount than previously thought.

Candice Maenza is one of those living with multiple sclerosis, diagnosed three years ago after losing her vision on Valentine's Day.

"I could barely walk, I couldn't feel my hands, I couldn't tie my shoes or write my name," Maenza said.

Then suddenly one day, her condition improved.

"One day I woke up and I could wash my own hair, and not feel weird with my hands and I thought, something's different now," she said.

That 'something different' was a baby - Maenza was pregnant, and that seemed to actually make her symptoms improve.

"It makes you just want to keep having kids so you can keep being independent," Maenza joked.

According to the National MS Society, pregnancy does reduce MS symptoms.

Maenza has the relapsing/remitting form of MS - 85% of patients do.

That form is characterized by intense, episodic attacks that last a short time.

"Sometimes it's painful to walk and I feel like I'm 70 years old trying to get up the stairs," Maenza said. "Then there's other days when I wake up and I'm completely fine."

Women are twice as likely to have MS than men; geography also plays a role, according to Dr. Gary Thomas, associate professor of neurology at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

"Patients in northern latitudes have a higher risk than patients in southern latitudes, and it looks like it's all about vitamin D," Thomas said.



He says no two patients are the same, and each has varying degrees of symptoms.

"Numbness, tingling, weakness, memory problems," he said. "One patient may never have numbness in their entire life, another patient may have a lot of numbness but never have weakness."

For Maenza, weakness isn't in her vocabulary; she continues to fight everywhere she goes.

"I park far away from the store because I am able to walk all the way, so as long as I can do it, I absolutely do."

