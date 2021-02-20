Mt. Holly Springs couple gets help fixing their collapsing home

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Mount Holly Springs, BLM Construction, and several volunteers are donating money and supplies to pay for much needed work at the home of an elderly couple.

The house was recently condemned after it was discovered to be on the verge of collapsing.

Word spread that work needed to be done and people got together to help save the home.

“We help people hang on to their memories and they are in their home and sometimes projects build up or they reach a point where they need maintenance rather than have to sell or move we give them an opportunity to stay and hand on to the memories,” said Pastor Murray.

The borough is paying for the couple to stay at a hotel until the work is finished.