(WHTM) – A multi-vehicle accident on I-81 is causing traffic delays early Wednesday evening.
According to PennDOT the crash is on I-81 southbound one mile south of the rest area/weigh station.
Video shows multiple fire truck at the scene and traffic only passing in the right hand lane.
It’s unknown at this time if any injuries occurred during the accident or how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.