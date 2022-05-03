LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of US-222 in Lancaster County.

511PA reports that the accident is one mile north of Exit US 30 West/PA 283 and West/US 222 South-York/Harrisburg.

According to Manheim Township Police, the crash has shut down the southbound lanes and traffic is being detoured off the Oregon Pike exit.

Police say initial reports indicate the accident involves four to five vehicles, including a turned-over box truck and a tractor trailer.

There are also spilled fluids covering the roadway, according to police.

It’s unknown how long the road will be closed or if any injuries were reported.