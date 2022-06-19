CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The coroner’s office has responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on PA 114 in Cumberland County.

According to Cumberland County dispatch, the crash involving a motorcycle happened just before 8 p.m.

511PA shows the crash happened westbound between Woods Drive and Technology Drive in Mechanicsburg. The last update from PennDOT was provided around 8 p.m. showing the road closed and traffic on PA 114 backed up past Texaco Road.

It’s currently not known how many vehicles were involved in addition to the motorcycle, as well as how many injuries were reported.