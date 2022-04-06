CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The coroner has been called to a multi-vehicle crash that closed Lower Allen Drive in Camp Hill Wednesday morning.

According to 511PA, the accident has closed all lanes on Lower Allen Drive southbound between Gettysburg Road and Exit: US 15 S. The crash is in the vicinity of Texas Roadhouse and Trader Joe’s.

According to our reporter at the scene, there’s a mangled motorcycle in the intersection. The police have not yet been able to confirm what led to the crash.

Lower Allen Police are among the first responders at the scene.

abc27 is at the scene and will have more details as they become available.