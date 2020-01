CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Major delays on I-81 North due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash is in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County on I-81 northbound .1 miles south of Exit 57: PA 114 – Mechanicsburg.

State police are on scene. One lane is open for traffic but PennDOT says they should have all lanes open shortly.

There is no word on any injuries.