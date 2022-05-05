HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash in Harrisburg is delaying traffic on Thursday afternoon.

The crash is on I-83 southbound just south of Exit 45: Paxton Street/Bass Pro Dr.

Live video on 511PA shows what appears to be a vehicle and a tractor-trailer involved in the accident in the left lane. Traffic crews are at the scene assisting with the delays, which appears to have caused several miles of backup.

There are also delays in the northbound land, which appear to be caused by rubbernecking.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.